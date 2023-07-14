ModernGhana logo
Atebubu-Amantin MCE attacked by NPP goons

By Daniel Oduro-Stewart || Contributor
The Atebubu-Amantin Municipal Chief Executive Hon. Edward Owusu was yesterday attacked in his office by known members of the New Patriotic Party NPP led by some constituency executives.

The MCE was in a meeting with some members of his staff around 11:00AM when persons numbering about 15 barged into the office to disrupt the meeting requesting to talk in private with him.

Suspicions of the members of staff who had then relocated to the outer office of the MCE rose when the intruders locked the office of the MCE amidst shouts.

This led to the staff forcing the door open to rescue the MCE before the police and army came in to calm the situation.

Security officers detailed at the assembly had to fire warning shots to disperse an agitating crowd that has massed up.

Hon. Edward Owusu who sustained some injury on the wrist as a result of the attack was escorted home by security men at around 1.30pm.

According to the DCE, the group told him they had come to remove him from office by force since all efforts to get him removed by the relevant authorities have proved futile.

The verbal exchanges led to one of the assailants throwing a number of office items including a visitor's chair at the MCE leading to the injury.

The relationship between the MCE and the constituency executives has been frosty since the 2020 general elections leading to them opposing his re-nomination as MCE in 2021.

The municipal police command has since launched an investigation into the matter.

