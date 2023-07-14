Two rival labour unions clash at UDS for powers

Teachers and Educational Workers Union (TEWU) at the University for Development Studies (UDS) on Thursday clashed with its rival union, the Tertiary and Educational Union Workers of Ghana (TEWUG) over rights to be represented at the University’s Council meeting.

Members of TEWUG stormed the meeting grounds and prevented TEWU from attending the UDS Council meeting in Tamale, claiming they were the rightful group to be represented at the meeting.

It took the intervention of personnel from the security services to bring the situation under control.

Mr Asampana Emmanuel, UDS Local Chairman of TEWU – TUC, told the media that the union received an invitation from the University’s Registrar for a Council meeting only to be denied entry to the meeting by the rival union over issues of legitimacy.

He said the rival union used to be members of TEWU – TUC but broke away to form the new union.

Mr Asampana said the matter was sent to court and on April 11, 2023, the court declared TEWU – TUC as the rightful union to send a representative to the University’s Council meeting.

He, however, expressed worry over the University Council’s inability to act in accordance with the court’s decision.

GNA