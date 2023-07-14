ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Two rival labour unions clash at UDS for powers

Education Two rival labour unions clash at UDS for powers
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Teachers and Educational Workers Union (TEWU) at the University for Development Studies (UDS) on Thursday clashed with its rival union, the Tertiary and Educational Union Workers of Ghana (TEWUG) over rights to be represented at the University’s Council meeting.

Members of TEWUG stormed the meeting grounds and prevented TEWU from attending the UDS Council meeting in Tamale, claiming they were the rightful group to be represented at the meeting.

It took the intervention of personnel from the security services to bring the situation under control.

Mr Asampana Emmanuel, UDS Local Chairman of TEWU – TUC, told the media that the union received an invitation from the University’s Registrar for a Council meeting only to be denied entry to the meeting by the rival union over issues of legitimacy.

He said the rival union used to be members of TEWU – TUC but broke away to form the new union.

Mr Asampana said the matter was sent to court and on April 11, 2023, the court declared TEWU – TUC as the rightful union to send a representative to the University’s Council meeting.

He, however, expressed worry over the University Council’s inability to act in accordance with the court’s decision.

GNA

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, pictured at a meeting with the World Bank delegation Bawumia discusses Ghana’s energy sector-related challenges with World Bank

2 hours ago

Dr. Clement Abas Apaak, Ranking Member on Parliament's Education Committee UG hostel fees outrageous, national conversation on student accommodation needed...

2 hours ago

Eii Bawumia; what do you mean by 'you will come with your own vision as president' – Kwesi Pratt Eii Bawumia; what do you mean by 'you will come with your own vision as presiden...

2 hours ago

Two rival labour unions clash at UDS for powers Two rival labour unions clash at UDS for powers

2 hours ago

Anti-gay bill: Failure to punish Speaker Bagbin will mean that the Constitution can be disrespected - Researcher Anti-gay bill: Failure to punish Speaker Bagbin will mean that the Constitution ...

2 hours ago

Cambridge Criminologist explains how leaked tape on IGP should be treated Cambridge Criminologist explains how leaked tape on IGP should be treated

2 hours ago

There is an attempt to delay Gyakye Quayson trial but... - Dep Attorney-General There is an attempt to delay Gyakye Quayson trial but... - Dep Attorney-General

2 hours ago

Minority boycotts Parliament the third time to support Gyakye Quayson in court Minority boycotts Parliament the third time to support Gyakye Quayson in court

2 hours ago

Gyakye Quayson Trial: Stop the shenanigans; youre not doing good service to your constituents —Atik Mohammed slams Minority Gyakye Quayson Trial: ‘Stop the shenanigans; you’re not doing good service to yo...

3 hours ago

Election 2024: Bawumia will be president in 2033 after Alan has —Alans spokesperson Election 2024: ‘Bawumia will be president in 2033 after Alan has’ — Alan’s spoke...

Just in....
body-container-line