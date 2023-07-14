ModernGhana logo
Leaked IGP tape: ‘The communist inferior tactics against Dampare won’t work’ — Allotey Jacobs

Bernard Allotey Jacobs has defended the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, in the wake of leaked audio allegedly involving a Police Commissioner and an NPP ‘big man’ plotting to remove the IGP from office in order to rig the 2024 elections.

During an interview on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, Allotey Jacobs described the leaked audio as a baseless communist tactics aimed at tarnishing the reputation of the IGP.

He urged the IGP not to waste his precious time on leaked audio recordings.

Allotey Jacobs stressed that any attack on the IGP is, in essence, an attack on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

According to him, “Dampare is an integral part of President Akufo-Addo's vision and investment in the country.”

"This is because, for the first time, we are seeing a change in the Police Service," he said.

Allotey Jacobs firmly believes that the President has full confidence in Dr. Akuffo Dampare indicating that the leaked tape would not sway him to dismiss the IGP.

“President Akufo-Addo had that trust in Dr. Akuffo Dampare, that's why he appointed him to be IGP,” he stated.

Allotey Jacobs appealed to the President to allow Dr. Dampare to continue serving as the IGP until Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia takes over the presidency.

"Allow him to be IGP till Bawumia will take over and he should continue till the time he reaches his retirement age,” he pleaded.

He cautioned those seeking to undermine the IGP, urging them to abandon what he called "communist inferior tactics."

"Do away with these communist inferior tactics...People should be deep thinkers and not always have those inferior communist tactics,” he said.

