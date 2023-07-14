ModernGhana logo
Bawumia discusses Ghana’s energy sector-related challenges with World Bank

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, pictured at a meeting with the World Bank delegation
Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia met a delegation from the World Bank to discuss challenges facing Ghana's energy sector.

The delegation, led by World Bank Managing Director of Operations Anna Bjerde and Ghana Country Director Pierre Laporte, visited the Vice President at the Jubilee House in Accra on Friday, July 14.

In a tweet following the meeting, Dr. Bawumia said their discussions focused on the critical issues and related challenges in the energy sector.

He hinted at how government has been working to address them through its relevant agencies.

“This morning, I received at the Jubilee House, the World Bank Managing Director of Operations, Anna Bjerde, the Ghana Country Director, Pierre Laporte, and their team.

“We discussed the critical energy sector and its related challenges and how Government was working through its relevant agencies to address some of the challenges with a serious focus on the immediate to long-term strategy,” Dr. Bawumia tweeted.

Also present at the meeting were Ghana's Energy Minister Matthew Opoku Prempeh and other high-level officials from both sides.

This comes as Ghana has been facing energy crisis in recent times, with frequent power cuts.

Bawumia discusses Ghana's energy sector-related challenges with World Bank

