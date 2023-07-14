‘We haven’t given up’— Barker-Vormawor after revoking impeachment petition against Jean Mensa, deputies

The #FixTheCountry campaigner Oliver Barker-Vormawor has said the decision to withdraw the petition against the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission Jean Mensa and her deputies is to draw the attention of Ghanaians to the multiple ways by which administrative institutional procedures are used to undermine the constitutional positions of law.

According to Mr. Vomawor, the lackadaisical attitude and disinterest generally in ensuring that justice is done on behalf of the people of Ghana for the past few months is disappointing.

Speaking in an interview on Citi Midday news on July 14 he said “I think it has been two years that we submitted a petition for this matter to be considered and for the past two years there haven’t been any legal action.”

“I think it’s been two years since we submitted a petition for this matter to be considered and for the past two years there haven’t been any legal action taken on this matter and we have withdrawn from our petition because we no longer want to participate in this charade. We see this lackadaisical attitude and disinterest generally in ensuring that justice is done on behalf of the people of Ghana for the past few months which for us gives an indication that we have been ignored."

“This lackadaisical attitude can be attributed to the Covid 19 legislation where they waited for over 2 years when the president lifted the restrictions before they got the courage to say that the law was unconstitutional. It has become too much of a practice that we think that our presence in this matter rather undermines justice.

“We haven’t given up but as far as we are concerned one of the things we are doing is drawing the attention of Ghanaians to the multiple ways by which administrative institutional procedures are used to undermine the constitutional position of law,” Oliver Barker-Vormawor stated.

The 46 petitioners from the #FixTheCountry Movement, who filed an impeachment petition against the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa, and her Deputies, have withdrawn the petition.

In a press release issued on Friday, July 14, 2023, the petitioners said they had lost faith in the integrity of the process after a long wait for institutional action on the petition.

Read the full press release below:

Press Release

Friday, July 14, 2023

Withdrawal of the SALL Petition for the Removal of the Chair and Deputies of the Electoral Commission

Yesterday, after nearly 2 years of waiting for institutional action on the impeachment petition brought against the Chairperson and Deputies of the Electoral Commission of Ghana, we the 46 petitioners formally notified the President and the Chief Justice of our intention to withdraw the petition.

As you may be aware, as far back as 10th January 2022, 46 petitioners convened by #FixTheCountry petitioned the President regarding the egregious misconduct of the Chairperson and Deputies of the Electoral Commission through which the citizens of Santrokofi, Akpafu, Lolobu and Likpe were denied the right to vote in the 2020 parliamentary elections.

Since the petition was forwarded to the Chief Justice, we have witnessed contrived gestures that for us signal a clear intention to undermine or extinguish the constitutional mechanisms for accountability and judicious conduct.

The refusal to act on the petition was due to a deliberate and collaborationist decision by the then Chief Justice to hide behind contrived proceduralism in order allow room for the frivolous filibustering devices of Madam Jean Mensa.

We the petitioners, after 2 years of seeing various constitutional officers fail to live up to their constitutional responsibilities in this matter, have become convinced of a lack of interest or urgency in pursuing the justice of our plaint and have as such lost faith in the integrity of the process.

We feel compelled to exercise our democratic right to withdraw this petition, in order that the Constitution will no further be mocked by the indolence of actors who have been assigned the task of its protection. In reaching this decision, we have considered the best interest of our democracy, and taken further account of our refusal to lend ourselves to any process that will ultimately be used to whitewash clear evidence of egregious misconduct. In addition, we see no reason why we should participate in the persistence of what has so clearly become a charade.

Yours in the service of our democracy

The Petitioners