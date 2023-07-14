ModernGhana logo
Feeding resumes in Binduri Community Day SHS after students riot, close down

Feeding resumes in Binduri Community Day SHS after students riot, close down
The caterer of the Binduri Community Day Senior High School has resumed cooking on Friday, the 14th July after students went on rampage to register their displeasure over a shortage of food on July 11.

Addressing the students on Friday, July 14, the District Director of Education John Jaggrey Soka said the Member of Parliament for Binduri, Hon Alhaji Abdulai Abanga has donated 25 bags of rice to the school to support the caterer whiles government pay the outstanding arrears.

The member of Parliament is said to have followed up to the Ministry of Education to ensure government clear all arrears.

The year 3 students on behalf of the school thanked the Member of Parliament and the District Education Directorate for their timely intervention.

The Binduri Community Day Senior High School was shut down on July 11 due to a shortage of food.

Atubugri Simon Atule
Atubugri Simon Atule

Upper East Regional Correspondent Page: AtubugriSimonAtule

