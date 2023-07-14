We won’t allow any group to propagate immoral LGBTQ+ in Ghana - National House of Chiefs

The National House of Chiefs has said it is against the practice of LGBTQ+ in Ghana.

It describes LGBTQ+ as evil and abominable act.

The Chiefs have resolved that no way will they support the promotion of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Questioning, and Intersex in Ghana.

Speaking at a General Meeting at Manhyia in Kumasi on Thursday, July 13, the President of the National House of Chiefs, Ogyeahohor Yaw Gyebi II said no group will be allowed to propagate LGBTQ+ as he described it as immoral and an abomination.

“LGBTQ is evil. We, the chiefs of Ghana, as the custodians of culture, customs, and traditions of our people, wish to state categorically that our traditions and customs recognize only male and female gender and no other gender.

“We declare that we will not allow any group or individual to propagate any course, conduct, or behaviors called LGBTQ.

“This is an abomination, and we declare as immoral and an affront of our cherished values,” Ogyeahohor Yaw Gyebi II said.

Just last week, Parliament adopted the motion of the Constitutional, Legal, and Parliament Committee on the Bill.

In the debate on the Bill in Parliament, both Members of Parliament on the Majority and Minority side have shown support for the anti-gay Bill.