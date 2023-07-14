ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

We won’t allow any group to propagate immoral LGBTQ+ in Ghana - National House of Chiefs

Headlines We wont allow any group to propagate immoral LGBTQ+ in Ghana - National House of Chiefs
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The National House of Chiefs has said it is against the practice of LGBTQ+ in Ghana.

It describes LGBTQ+ as evil and abominable act.

The Chiefs have resolved that no way will they support the promotion of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Questioning, and Intersex in Ghana.

Speaking at a General Meeting at Manhyia in Kumasi on Thursday, July 13, the President of the National House of Chiefs, Ogyeahohor Yaw Gyebi II said no group will be allowed to propagate LGBTQ+ as he described it as immoral and an abomination.

“LGBTQ is evil. We, the chiefs of Ghana, as the custodians of culture, customs, and traditions of our people, wish to state categorically that our traditions and customs recognize only male and female gender and no other gender.

“We declare that we will not allow any group or individual to propagate any course, conduct, or behaviors called LGBTQ.

“This is an abomination, and we declare as immoral and an affront of our cherished values,” Ogyeahohor Yaw Gyebi II said.

Just last week, Parliament adopted the motion of the Constitutional, Legal, and Parliament Committee on the Bill.

In the debate on the Bill in Parliament, both Members of Parliament on the Majority and Minority side have shown support for the anti-gay Bill.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Chief Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Torkornoo Apex Court decides street children’s fate November 22

3 hours ago

Teachers, Nurses trainee allowances not cancelled — Education Ministry deny reports Teachers, Nurses trainee allowances not cancelled — Education Ministry deny repo...

3 hours ago

Your 'premature' witness arrest warrant comment 'highly prejudicial' — Ato Forson accuses judge of bias in criminal trial Your 'premature' witness arrest warrant comment 'highly prejudicial' — Ato Forso...

4 hours ago

The Dampare Must Go Leaked Tape Recording Is Diversionary For The Long Game The Dampare Must Go Leaked Tape Recording Is Diversionary For The Long Game

4 hours ago

National Cathedral: Ablakwa vows to continue expos after winning case against Rev. Kusi Boateng National Cathedral: Ablakwa vows to continue exposé after winning case against R...

4 hours ago

Your skin-pain people, haters are like ants; they cant do 'foko' – Prof. Gyampo to IGP Your skin-pain people, haters are like ants; they can’t do 'foko' – Prof. Gyampo...

4 hours ago

We no longer have private businesses operating in this country because of Akufo Addos bad policies—NDC member ‘We no longer have private businesses operating in this country because of Akufo...

4 hours ago

NPP Flagbearer race: 'I dont see hope in any of the presidential candidates'—Jantuah NPP Flagbearer race: 'I don’t see hope in any of the presidential candidates'—Ja...

4 hours ago

NPP presidential aspirants cant defend the indefensible; a frog is in the water but still sweating—Jantuah NPP presidential aspirants can’t defend the indefensible; a frog is in the water...

5 hours ago

Interview: Do not let anybody tell you it's impossible — Bahati tells African Artistes Interview: Do not let anybody tell you it's impossible — Bahati tells African Ar...

Just in....
body-container-line