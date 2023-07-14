ModernGhana logo
#FixTheCountry withdraws impeachment petition against EC boss, deputies

Some 46 petitioners from the #FixTheCountry Movement have officially withdrawn their impeachment petition against the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Jean Mensa and her deputies.

The decision was announced in a press release issued on Friday, July 14, 2023.

The petitioners cited a loss of faith in the integrity of the process due to a long wait for institutional action on the petition.

The impeachment petition was initially filed in January 2022, alleging that the Electoral Commission had misconducted itself by denying the citizens of Santrokofi, Akpafu, Lolobi, and Likpe the right to vote in the 2020 parliamentary elections.

The petitioners claimed that the Chief Justice deliberately delayed acting on the petition, leading them to conclude that there was a lack of interest or urgency in pursuing justice.

According to the press release, the refusal to act on the petition was seen as a deliberate and collaborationist decision by the then Chief Justice, who used contrived proceduralism as a means to allow room for filibustering devices employed by Jean Mensa.

After two years of observing various constitutional officers failing to fulfil their responsibilities, the petitioners expressed their loss of faith in the integrity of the process.

The petitioners decided to exercise their democratic right to withdraw the petition, aiming to prevent further mockery of the Constitution due to what they perceived as indolence on the part of those entrusted with its protection.

They believed that continuing to participate in a process that may whitewash clear evidence of misconduct would be against the best interests of democracy.

In conclusion, the press release stated the petitioners' refusal to lend themselves to any process that would perpetuate what they viewed as a charade.

They emphasised their commitment to fighting for accountability, judicious conduct, and a more transparent and accountable electoral system in Ghana.

-Classfmonline.com

