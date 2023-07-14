National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia wants Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia to halt his ongoing campaigns and quickly attend to the Police Council as Chairman.

On Tuesday July 11, 2023, an audio in which a top police official is heard urging an influential member of the NPP to remove the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr George Akuffo.

In the audio that went viral, the police chief, identified only as Mensah, could be heard telling the NPP guru that the current IGP will make rigging impossible for the NPP in the 2024 general elections.

The yet-to-be-identified police officer could be heard saying, "It will not help us at all and I will not mind if the position is not given to me but that man is changed; because he will not help us, he will not help us at all.”

In reaction to this on Okay FM’s ‘Ade Akye Abia’ morning show, the National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia expressed his concerns emphasising the need for those responsible to be held accountable.

He said, "What transpired on the leaked tape is a recipe for a coup, and the government should allow for a thorough investigation if they have nothing to hide and truly want to get to the bottom of the matter.

“They should spare us the various explanations they are giving out and ensure an investigation is carried out to its logical conclusion," Asiedu Nketia remarked.

The NDC National Chairman further urged Vice President Bawumia who is also the Chairman of the Police Council to cut short his campaign activities and address the ongoing situation.

"I think this is an opportune time for the Vice President, who seems to be less proactive as the Chairman of the Police Council, to quickly act on this matter.

“Instead, he is busy going around campaigning while the Police Council is in turmoil over a leaked secret tape," Asiedu Nketia added.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Ambrose Dery dismissed the contents of the leaked tape, affirming the government's commitment to maintaining the independence and integrity of the upcoming 2024 elections.

Mr Dery stated that the government has no intentions of removing IGP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare from office and expressed satisfaction with his administration.

"Let me make it absolutely clear that this government is not going to tamper with the 2024 elections.

“The President does not want to stay one more hour beyond his term. We also want to make sure that we have a free and fair election," Interior Minister Dery assured.