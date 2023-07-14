Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has called for a comprehensive investigation into the leaked secret tape plotting the removal of Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare.

Mr Asiedu Nketia urged the government to sanction an investigation into the matter and ensure that those responsible for the alleged plot face the consequencies.

During an interview on Okay FM's 'Ade Akye Abia' program, Asiedu Nketia said if the NPP government has nothing to hide, it should willingly allow a thorough investigation into the leaked tape.

While arguing that he may not always agree with the methods employed by the IGP, particularly in relation to the Assin North by-election, Asiedu Nketia emphasized that Dr. Dampare has been performing well and does not deserve to be ousted in a coup-like manner.

He stated, "What transpired on the leaked tape is a recipe for coup.

“The government should allow for a thorough investigation if they have nothing to hide and really want to get to the bottom of the matter."

"I mean, they should spare us the various explanations they are giving out and ensure an investigation is carried out into the matter and gotten to its logical conclusion," he added.