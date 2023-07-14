ModernGhana logo
National Cathedral: Ablakwa vows to continue exposé after winning case against Rev. Kusi Boateng

Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has won a second court case filed against him by Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng.

The Human Rights Court on Thursday, July 13, dismissed Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng’s application which sought to restrain Ablakwa from dragging him into his exposé on the National Cathedral project.

The court’s judgment was emphatic that it was through the parliamentary oversight of the North Tongu MP that unraveled two distinct identities of the applicant which borders on criminality.

The application of Rev. Victor Kusi was therefore dismissed for lack of capacity and locus standi.

The judge at the end of the case also awarded a cost of GHS10,000.00 against Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng.

Sharing his delight at the outcome of the case, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa indicated that he is motivated now more than ever to continue his probe and exposé on the National Cathedral.

“I dedicate this latest legal victory to the masses who have kept me resolute with their prayers and support for transparent and accountable governance.

“I am indebted to my outstanding legal team,” Ablakwa said in a post on his Facebook.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

