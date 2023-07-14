Leaked audio: Parliaments sets up 7-member committee to investigate conspiracy to remove IGP

Parliament has taken an interest in the leaked audio recording containing a conversation on plans to remove the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare.

The recording entails a conversation between a Police Commissioner and a politician discussing the need to sack the IGP to help plan to rig the 2024 General Election for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

With the attention of Parliament drawn to the matter, Speaker Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin has directed the setting up of a seven-member special committee to conduct a probe into the audio.

“I don’t know if you still have further comments if not I concede and direct that a special committee be established to investigate this matter.

“We need some of you are good in IT and other areas to submit your talents and skills to the Committee for this work to be done,” Speaker Alban Bagbin appealed to MPs.

The committee is to among other things establish the authenticity of the leaked audio recording, investigate the conspiracy to remove the current Inspector-General of Police, and investigate any other matter contained in the audio recording.

The committee after its work must recommend sanctions to persons found culpable where appropriate and also make recommendations for reforms where necessary.

The probe is welcomed by both members of the Majority and Minority in the house to get to the bottom of the matter.