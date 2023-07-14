ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Your skin-pain people, haters are like ants; they can’t do 'foko' – Prof. Gyampo to IGP

Headlines Your skin-pain people, haters are like ants; they cant do 'foko' – Prof. Gyampo to IGP
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Political Science lecturer at the University of Ghana, Legon, Prof. Ransford Gyampo has shared a post on social media to celebrate the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare on his birthday.

In his post, he prays that the strong will of Dampare to police the country dispassionately infects all well-meaning Ghanaians.

Prof. Ransford Gyampo is confident that all haters who want to see the downfall of the Inspector General of Police will not succeed.

He describes the haters of Dr. George Akuffo as ants who cannot harm the IGP in any way.

“Happy Birthday to you, IGP mu Asantehene! You can only excel more and achieve more successes because the Lord is with you.

“May your strong will to police Ghana dispassionately, infect all well-meaning Ghanaians to learn to act in the best interest of mother Ghana.

"Your skin-pain people and haters are like ants and you are a boiled egg…they can only coil around you but they can’t do you foko,” Prof. Ransford Gyampo shared in his post on Facebook.

The University of Ghana lecturer further prays for long life, good health, prosperity, and more wisdom for the Inspector General of Police.

This goodwill message on the occasion of the birthday of the IGP comes following the viral audio recording revealing the plot to have him sacked.

The recording entails a conversation between a Police Commissioner and a politician discussing the need to sack the IGP to help rig the 2024 General Election for the ruling New Patriotic Party.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

37 minutes ago

Chief Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Torkornoo Apex Court decides street children’s fate November 22

37 minutes ago

Teachers, Nurses trainee allowances not cancelled — Education Ministry deny reports Teachers, Nurses trainee allowances not cancelled — Education Ministry deny repo...

37 minutes ago

Your 'premature' witness arrest warrant comment 'highly prejudicial' — Ato Forson accuses judge of bias in criminal trial Your 'premature' witness arrest warrant comment 'highly prejudicial' — Ato Forso...

2 hours ago

The Dampare Must Go Leaked Tape Recording Is Diversionary For The Long Game The Dampare Must Go Leaked Tape Recording Is Diversionary For The Long Game

2 hours ago

National Cathedral: Ablakwa vows to continue expos after winning case against Rev. Kusi Boateng National Cathedral: Ablakwa vows to continue exposé after winning case against R...

2 hours ago

Your skin-pain people, haters are like ants; they cant do 'foko' – Prof. Gyampo to IGP Your skin-pain people, haters are like ants; they can’t do 'foko' – Prof. Gyampo...

2 hours ago

We no longer have private businesses operating in this country because of Akufo Addos bad policies—NDC member ‘We no longer have private businesses operating in this country because of Akufo...

2 hours ago

NPP Flagbearer race: 'I dont see hope in any of the presidential candidates'—Jantuah NPP Flagbearer race: 'I don’t see hope in any of the presidential candidates'—Ja...

2 hours ago

NPP presidential aspirants cant defend the indefensible; a frog is in the water but still sweating—Jantuah NPP presidential aspirants can’t defend the indefensible; a frog is in the water...

3 hours ago

Interview: Do not let anybody tell you it's impossible — Bahati tells African Artistes Interview: Do not let anybody tell you it's impossible — Bahati tells African Ar...

Just in....
body-container-line