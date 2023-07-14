Your skin-pain people, haters are like ants; they can’t do 'foko' – Prof. Gyampo to IGP

Political Science lecturer at the University of Ghana, Legon, Prof. Ransford Gyampo has shared a post on social media to celebrate the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare on his birthday.

In his post, he prays that the strong will of Dampare to police the country dispassionately infects all well-meaning Ghanaians.

Prof. Ransford Gyampo is confident that all haters who want to see the downfall of the Inspector General of Police will not succeed.

He describes the haters of Dr. George Akuffo as ants who cannot harm the IGP in any way.

“Happy Birthday to you, IGP mu Asantehene! You can only excel more and achieve more successes because the Lord is with you.

“May your strong will to police Ghana dispassionately, infect all well-meaning Ghanaians to learn to act in the best interest of mother Ghana.

"Your skin-pain people and haters are like ants and you are a boiled egg…they can only coil around you but they can’t do you foko,” Prof. Ransford Gyampo shared in his post on Facebook.

The University of Ghana lecturer further prays for long life, good health, prosperity, and more wisdom for the Inspector General of Police.

This goodwill message on the occasion of the birthday of the IGP comes following the viral audio recording revealing the plot to have him sacked.

The recording entails a conversation between a Police Commissioner and a politician discussing the need to sack the IGP to help rig the 2024 General Election for the ruling New Patriotic Party.