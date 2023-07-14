ModernGhana logo
NPP Flagbearer race: 'I don’t see hope in any of the presidential candidates'—Jantuah

Chairman of the Convention Peoples Party's (CPP) Political Affairs Committee Lawyer Kwame Jantuah has said the presidential aspirants of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have nothing new to offer Ghanaians.

According to Mr. Jantuah, picking a qualified leader among the 10 presidential aspirants is difficult.

He said “I don’t know, I can’t tell, I can’t pinpoint at this material moment any presidential aspirants who gives hope to the ordinary Ghanaian" in an interview on TV3 on July 14.

He however commended Kwabena Agyapong’s inaugural speech describing it as “down to earth.”

“I must say Kwabena Agyapong’s presentation, inaugural speech was down to earth, down to earth, down to earth but they will not give it to him, they will not give it to him. I am not saying he will be a good president but it is one thing going for a party flagbearership and it is one thing going to the country, two different things so let’s see what happens," Lawyer Kwame Jantuah stated.

The ten aspirants are Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, Kwadwo Poku, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Boakye Agyarko, Kwabena Agyei Agyapong, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, Joe Ghartey and Francis Addai-Nimoh.

The Vetting Committee for the New Patriotic Party’s Presidential Primary has cleared all the 10 aspirants to contest the race.

This was announced in a statement signed by Justin Kodua Frimpong, General Secretary of the NPP.

Mr. Kodua in the statement said the Vetting Committee submitted its report to the National Council of the NPP on Monday, July 10, 2023, pursuant to Article 10(3) of the New Patriotic Party’s Constitution.

He said the National Council of the Party is scheduled to deliberate on the Vetting Committee’s recommendations on July 20, 2023.

Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay
Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay

News ReporterPage: SebastianSedekahAkahoTay

