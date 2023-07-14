ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

MPs divided over committee report replacing death penalty with life sentence

Social News MPs divided over committee report replacing death penalty with life sentence
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Members of Parliament are divided over the report of the Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee on the Criminal Offences Amendment Act, which seeks to replace the death penalty with life imprisonment.

Although the death penalty was inherited from the colonial administration as a punishment for murder, attempted murder, genocide, piracy, and smuggling of gold or diamonds, Ghana has not signed a death warrant for the execution of offenders since 1993.

While debating the amendment bill, the lawmakers expressed divergent views on the abolishment of the death penalty.

MP for Zebilla Constituency, Cletus Avoka said “I first submit that the arguments they have advanced in terms of the motion are very scary and have no measures at all. Arguments in favour of the motion are unmeritorious.”

MP for Madina and proponent of the amendment, Francis-Xavier Sosu noted that “since the attainment of independence in 1957, Ghana has executed 49 persons either by firing squad or by hanging and most of those executions mainly happened during military regimes.”

“The current position of Ghana is that we are abolitionists in practice. This is so because since 1993 to date, Ghana has not signed a death warrant to execute anyone and that is very commendable.”

Builsa North MP, James Agalga and Second Deputy Majority Whip, Habib Iddrisu made a correction that “we cannot count universal declaration on human rights a part of our treaty obligations with the greatest of respect. The universal declarations on human rights are declarations, they are non-binding, and so they do not quality for a treaty.”

Top Stories

9 minutes ago

The Dampare Must Go Leaked Tape Recording Is Diversionary For The Long Game The Dampare Must Go Leaked Tape Recording Is Diversionary For The Long Game

10 minutes ago

Your skin-pain people, haters are like ants; they cant do 'foko' – Prof. Gyampo to IGP Your skin-pain people, haters are like ants; they can’t do 'foko' – Prof. Gyampo...

1 hour ago

Pascal Mulegwa RFI Former minister and opposition MP found dead in Kinshasa

1 hour ago

Well activate other options if govt fails to halt TOR lease agreement – Minority We’ll activate other options if govt fails to halt TOR lease agreement – Minorit...

1 hour ago

My campaign against Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng not personal, its parliamentary oversight – Ablakwa My campaign against Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng not personal, its parliamentary ove...

1 hour ago

Korle Bu Teaching Hospital wants Parliament to legalize organ donation and harvesting Korle Bu Teaching Hospital wants Parliament to legalize organ donation and harve...

1 hour ago

Media reports on ECOWAS court ruling on Agyapa deal a bit misleading – Dr Manteaw Media reports on ECOWAS court ruling on Agyapa deal a bit misleading – Dr Mantea...

1 hour ago

Court dismisses Rev. Kusi Boatengs case against Ablakwa, slapped with 10k Court dismisses Rev. Kusi Boateng’s case against Ablakwa, slapped with 10k

1 hour ago

Koforidua: Police probe death of OPASS student found with multiple knife wounds Koforidua: Police probe death of OPASS student found with multiple knife wounds

1 hour ago

Binduri Community Day SHS caterer to resume cooking after after receiving payment Binduri Community Day SHS caterer to resume cooking after after receiving paymen...

Just in....
body-container-line