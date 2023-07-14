Policeman found dead on his AK47 rifle

14.07.2023 LISTEN

The corpse of a policeman has been retrieved from the Bia-Tano Forest Snap Check, lying on his AK47 rifle.

General Sergeant Titus Avoka Azasiyande’s body was seen by a timber truck driver on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at about 0800 hours when he was driving from Kasapin to Bediako.

According to a police social media platform accessed by the Ghana News Agency, the deceased was stationed at Mim in the Ahafo Region but was on duty at the Bia-Tano Forest Snap Check at the time of the incident.

His body was covered with blood with the safety catch of his rifle fully opened and an empty shell lying by him.

Other items belonging to him, included his mobile phone, Honda motorbike and food in a polythene bag.

General Sergeant Azasiyande’s body has been deposited at the Goaso Morgue for preservation and autopsy.

GNA