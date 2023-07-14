ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
14.07.2023 Social News

Policeman found dead on his AK47 rifle

Policeman found dead on his AK47 rifle
14.07.2023 LISTEN

The corpse of a policeman has been retrieved from the Bia-Tano Forest Snap Check, lying on his AK47 rifle.

General Sergeant Titus Avoka Azasiyande’s body was seen by a timber truck driver on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at about 0800 hours when he was driving from Kasapin to Bediako.

According to a police social media platform accessed by the Ghana News Agency, the deceased was stationed at Mim in the Ahafo Region but was on duty at the Bia-Tano Forest Snap Check at the time of the incident.

714202394133-k5frj7u2h1-whatsapp-image-2023-07-14-at-65709-am-1-768x1024.jpeg

714202394134-rvmypcb553-whatsapp-image-2023-07-14-at-65709-am-768x1024.jpeg

714202394134-8ds2wjivup-whatsapp-image-2023-07-14-at-65708-am-768x1024.jpeg

714202394134-1h830n4ayu-whatsapp-image-2023-07-14-at-71042-am.jpeg

714202394134-txobsfer5l-whatsapp-image-2023-07-14-at-65709-am-2-1-768x1024.jpeg

His body was covered with blood with the safety catch of his rifle fully opened and an empty shell lying by him.

Other items belonging to him, included his mobile phone, Honda motorbike and food in a polythene bag.

General Sergeant Azasiyande’s body has been deposited at the Goaso Morgue for preservation and autopsy.

GNA

Top Stories

21 minutes ago

AFP - GENYA SAVILOV Journalist killed in Ukraine given top French honour

21 minutes ago

Pascal Mulegwa RFI Former minister and opposition MP found dead in Kinshasa

24 minutes ago

Well activate other options if govt fails to halt TOR lease agreement – Minority We’ll activate other options if govt fails to halt TOR lease agreement – Minorit...

24 minutes ago

My campaign against Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng not personal, its parliamentary oversight – Ablakwa My campaign against Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng not personal, its parliamentary ove...

24 minutes ago

Korle Bu Teaching Hospital wants Parliament to legalize organ donation and harvesting Korle Bu Teaching Hospital wants Parliament to legalize organ donation and harve...

24 minutes ago

Media reports on ECOWAS court ruling on Agyapa deal a bit misleading – Dr Manteaw Media reports on ECOWAS court ruling on Agyapa deal a bit misleading – Dr Mantea...

24 minutes ago

Court dismisses Rev. Kusi Boatengs case against Ablakwa, slapped with 10k Court dismisses Rev. Kusi Boateng’s case against Ablakwa, slapped with 10k

24 minutes ago

Koforidua: Police probe death of OPASS student found with multiple knife wounds Koforidua: Police probe death of OPASS student found with multiple knife wounds

24 minutes ago

Binduri Community Day SHS caterer to resume cooking after after receiving payment Binduri Community Day SHS caterer to resume cooking after after receiving paymen...

1 hour ago

Policeman found dead on his AK47 rifle Policeman found dead on his AK47 rifle

Just in....
body-container-line