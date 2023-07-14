ModernGhana logo
Ignore fraudulent employment opportunities issued in my name on social media – Bole-Bamboi MP

Member of Parliament for Bole-Bamboi, Alhaji Yusif Sulemana, has expressed concern over the activities of fraudulent individuals who are using his name and position to deceive unsuspecting members of society through various media platforms.

These unscrupulous individuals have been engaging in fraudulent schemes, falsely claiming that the MP has employment opportunities available for sale in various state institutions. They have also been misleading people by advertising residential and commercial properties for sale or rent, purportedly associated with the MP.

In response, Alhaji Yusif Sulemana has issued a disclaimer, clarifying that he does not know these individuals and is not aware of their fraudulent activities.

He categorically stated that he does not have any employment opportunities within state institutions for sale, and if any such opportunities arise, they will be openly offered to qualified constituents without any cost. He also emphasised that he does not have any properties for sale or rent.

The MP has strongly distanced himself from these fraudulent activities and condemned the actions of these individuals.

He asserted that he will be reporting these crimes to the police for appropriate action to be taken.

Alhaji Yusif Sulemana advised the public to exercise caution and thoroughness in their dealings, particularly on social media platforms.

He highlighted that it is highly unlikely for an MP to contact individuals through social media or phone if they are not already personally known to the MP.

He urged people to be vigilant and skeptical of any offers or claims made on his behalf, encouraging them to verify such information through official channels.

—Classfmonline.com

