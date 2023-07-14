We’ll activate other options if govt fails to halt TOR lease agreement – Minority

Ranking Member on the Mines and Energy Committee of Parliament, John Jinapor, says the Minority Caucus will use other processes if the government fails to heed their call to halt its plans to lease the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) to the private firm, Torentco Asset Management Group.

The government plans to lease TOR to Torentco Asset Management Group for $22 million for six years, and the group is expected to refine up to 8 million barrels of fuel annually.

As part of the deal, the group will pay $1 million as annual rent and an additional rent amount of over $1 million per month.

However, speaking in an interview with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Eyewitness News on Citi FM in Accra on Thursday, Mr. Jinapor said, “We will activate some processes, both parliamentary and legal, to ensure that the right thing is done.”

Mr. Jinapor said it was imperative for the government to look at other innovative ways to revitalize TOR rather than leasing it to a private firm.

He stated, “We should rather think about something innovative that will bring the refinery back to speed.”

Earlier, Mr. Jinapor called on the government to put a halt to the lease agreement, engage further with stakeholders, and ensure that a long-lasting solution was found to the problems facing TOR.

He said this was because the deal in its current form would not benefit Ghanaians.

