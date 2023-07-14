ModernGhana logo
'Wee' smokers turn Kufour's abandoned Krofrom Market project into public toilet

By Jacob Aagyenim Boateng || Contributor
The Kumasi Krofrom Market in the Kumasi Metropolis of the Ashanti Region has been turned into a public toilet by suspected "wee" smokers.

The facility which was projected to house traders for business activities is currently a safe haven for criminals and wee smokers who use the area as a place of convenience.

This reporter who visited the facility on Thursday, July 13, 2023 revealed that weeds have taken over the abandoned project.

The situation according to residents in the region is a worry for residents and traders and they are calling for the project to be completed as early as possible.

Assembly Member for the area, Hon Kwaku Appiah in an interview confirmed the facility has been turned into a place of convince for some people in the area.

He noted that criminals are also using part of the facility as their hiding place due to the bushy nature of the site.

Hon Kwaku Appiah who expressed worry over the situation appealed to the ruling government to complete the project.

"As we speak now the market has become a haven for reptiles, weeds and other animals, as well as notorious criminals, who are terrorizing the residents," he said.

The market which was initiated in 2007 by former President John Agyekum Kufuor as part of his Jubilee Projects, was abandoned in 2008 due to lack of funds.

The ultra-modern market by design, when completed will accommodate 500 stores and shelves to boost business activities in the metropolis.

