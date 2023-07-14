ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Leaked IGP Audio: ‘Contents on the tape are very serious; we can't just sweep it under the carpet’ — Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah

Social News Leaked IGP Audio: Contents on the tape are very serious; we can't just sweep it under the carpet —Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah has joined calls demanding a thorough investigation into the leaked audio tape plotting to remove the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare from office.

The leaked audio, which features a conversation between a supposed Police Commissioner and a member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), discussing plans to remove Dr. Dampare to enable the ruling party manipulate the upcoming 2024 elections, has raised serious concerns.

During an interview on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show on Thursday, July 13, 2023, Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah, a lecturer at Central University, emphasized the gravity of the situation, stating that “things said on the tape are very serious. We can't just sweep it under the carpet.”

The lecturer expressed his concerns about the implications of secret recordings, stating that this trend is eroding trust and damaging relationships.

He asserted that “if the authenticity of the tape is established, appropriate punishment should be meted out to those implicated in the conversation.”

He further condemned the politicization of the appointment of an IGP, emphasizing that the loyalty of the Police Chief should lie with the nation rather than any political party.

"Let's allow them [the police] to do their work professionally," he emphasized.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

Top Stories

2 hours ago

'Wee' smokers turn Kufour's abandoned Krofrom Market project into public toilet 'Wee' smokers turn Kufour's abandoned Krofrom Market project into public toilet

2 hours ago

Videos Afenyo-Markin lead MPs, MDCEs to visit chiefs in Effutu and Gomoa to settle land disputes [Videos] Afenyo-Markin lead MPs, MDCEs to visit chiefs in Effutu and Gomoa to se...

3 hours ago

Bernard Allotey Jacobs Stop lambasting and bastardising EC; they’re the heartbeat of our governance sys...

3 hours ago

Minority boycotting parliament: Speak against the kangaroo daily court trial, persecution of our members—Ablakwa to critics Minority boycotting parliament: Speak against the kangaroo daily court trial, pe...

3 hours ago

You havent seen anything yet; this is just the beginning — Minority insists on boycotting parliament You haven’t seen anything yet; this is just the beginning — Minority insists on ...

3 hours ago

'Samuel Ofosu Ampofo dragged to court over leaked tape; IGP leaked tape must also be investigated'— Margaret Ansei 'Samuel Ofosu Ampofo dragged to court over leaked tape; IGP leaked tape must als...

4 hours ago

You dont use intimidation to win elections— Nana Yaa Gyantuah to NPP "You don’t use intimidation to win elections”— Nana Yaa Gyantuah to NPP

4 hours ago

Leaked IGP tape: NPP unhappy losing Assin North by-election; they're looking for a scapegoat — Nana Yaa Gyantuah Leaked IGP tape: NPP unhappy losing Assin North by-election; they're looking for...

4 hours ago

Leaked IGP tape: 'NPP, NDC appointed IGPs yet lost to opposition, IGP dont win elections for political parties' — Fatimatu Abubakar Leaked IGP tape: 'NPP, NDC appointed IGPs yet lost to opposition, IGP don’t win ...

4 hours ago

AR: Police Sergeant found dead in a pool of blood A/R: Police Sergeant found dead in a pool of blood

Just in....
body-container-line