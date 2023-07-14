Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah has joined calls demanding a thorough investigation into the leaked audio tape plotting to remove the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare from office.

The leaked audio, which features a conversation between a supposed Police Commissioner and a member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), discussing plans to remove Dr. Dampare to enable the ruling party manipulate the upcoming 2024 elections, has raised serious concerns.

During an interview on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show on Thursday, July 13, 2023, Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah, a lecturer at Central University, emphasized the gravity of the situation, stating that “things said on the tape are very serious. We can't just sweep it under the carpet.”

The lecturer expressed his concerns about the implications of secret recordings, stating that this trend is eroding trust and damaging relationships.

He asserted that “if the authenticity of the tape is established, appropriate punishment should be meted out to those implicated in the conversation.”

He further condemned the politicization of the appointment of an IGP, emphasizing that the loyalty of the Police Chief should lie with the nation rather than any political party.

"Let's allow them [the police] to do their work professionally," he emphasized.