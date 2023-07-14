[Videos] Afenyo-Markin lead MPs, MDCEs to visit chiefs in Effutu and Gomoa to settle land disputes

Members of Parliament of the three Gomoa Constituencies and Effutu Constituency in the Central Region with support from Municipal and District Chief Executives (MDCEs) are keeping to their word to ensure peace and security in their respective communities.

On Monday, July 10, the MPs and MDCEs announced to the press they have resolved to bring lasting peace to Effutu and Gomoa communities engaging in land disputes.

The decision was taken following the escalation of disputes over lands between traditional leaders in Effutu and Gomoa.

As parliamentary representatives of the people in the four constituencies including Gomoa East, Gomoa West, Gomoa Central, and Effutu, the MPs met and decided to lead the charge to resolve the long-standing disputes.

Addressing the media in Parliament on the matter, Effutu MP Hon. Alexander Afenyo-Markin indicated that all four MPs stand for peace and want to develop their respective communities in peace.

“We have met as leaders of our community and we are not here as NDC nor NPP and that is why together we are here to let the people, our chiefs, and all stakeholders know that we stand for peace and we want to develop in peace.

“As representatives of our constituents and advocates for peace and stability, we stand united in our unwavering commitment to resolving this issue and safeguard the ancestral lands of all chiefs within our jurisdiction,” Alexander Afenyo-Markin noted.

Today, the MPs and MDCEs have commenced the process of reconciliation.

The process has started with the MP for Effutu, Hon. Alexander Afenyo-Markin leading a delegation to pay a courtesy call on some Chiefs of Gomoa and Effutu in their quest to bring finality to the ongoing land litigation between the two areas.

The delegation included MP for Gomoa East, Hon. Desmond De-Graft Paitoo, MP for Gomoa West, Hon. Richard Gyan-Mensah, and MP for Gomoa Central, Hon. Naana Eyiah.

The Members of Parliament were joined by Hon. Kassim Zubairu, MCE for Efuttu, Hon. Solomon Darko-Quarm, DCE for Gomoa East, Hon. Bismark Baisie Nkum, DCE for Gomoa West, Hon. Benjamin Kojo Otoo, DCE for Gomoa Central as well as Hon. Koomson, Presiding member for Gomoa.

The delegation made a first stop at Obrempong Nyamfo Krampah of Gomoa Ajumako Traditional Council before proceeding to visit Omanhene Obirifo Ahunakor Ahor Ankobea II of Gomoa Assin Traditional Council.

The visits ended in the Palace of Nenyi Ghartey VII, Omanhene of Effutu Traditional Area.

All the Chiefs echoed their readiness to join hands with the MPs and MDCEs to ensure that an amicable solution is achieved.

The Chiefs also agreed to collaborate with one another to ensure peace and bring development to their people and the entire Central Region.

Speaking on behalf of the delegation, Deputy Majority Leader, Hon. Alexander Afenyo-Markin extended appreciation to the traditional leaders for embracing peace.

The Effutu MP gave the assurance that the delegation of MPs and MDCEs is committed to working hand in hand with all the traditional authorities to address all the land issues.

He reiterated that a committee with representation from the various traditional councils will be put in place to represent the interest of all parties.

The engagements between the delegation and traditional authorities have given a strong signal that peace will surely prevail for Effutu and Gomoa communities to see massive development.

Watch videos of the meetings below:

