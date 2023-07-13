ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Speaker Bagbin sets up 7-member probe committee over leaked IGP tape

Headlines Speaker Bagbin sets up 7-member probe committee over leaked IGP tape
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has ordered the constitution of a seven-member committee to probe the leaked audio recording of some persons purportedly plotting the removal of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare.

The committee will have three members each from the two sides of the House with one technical person.

The names of the three members apiece from the Majority and Minority caucuses are expected to be made available within one week, the Speaker so directed on Thursday, July 13.

This comes barely 24 hours after the Deputy Minority Leader, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, filed an urgent statement on the floor, calling for an investigation into the recording.

The Speaker had asked him to put the statement in writing for him to make orders. This was done on Thursday.

According to the Speaker, the committee will investigate the authenticity of the leaked audio recording, the conspiracy to remove the current IGP, any other matter contained in the audio recording and recommend sanctions to persons found culpable where appropriate.

It is also to make recommendations for reforms where necessary and make such other recommendations and consequential orders as the committee may deem appropriate.

These will be the Special Committee’s terms of reference.

The audio recording captures voices of some top officials said to be with the Ghana Police Service and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) discussing Dr Akuffo Dampare.

They are heard questioning the impartiality of the IGP, claiming he has the support of former President John Dramani Mahama, and so scheming to ensure the return of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The persons are, therefore, calling for his removal before the 2024 general elections.

This has been condemned in several quarters with many calling for a probe into the leaked tape.

Minister of Interior Ambrose Dery, however, dismissed the recording, assuring that Ghana’s peace will be guaranteed before, during and after the 2024 elections.

“There is no plot to remove anybody,” he told journalists in Accra on Tuesday, July 11.

“I can assure you that I serve a president who is committed and has respect for human rights. Under Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, we will make sure that 2024 is peaceful.

“One thing to be sure, 2024 will not be a violent election by anybody and no one will want to thwart the will of the people. If you vote us in, you vote us in, if you vote us out, you vote us out.”

-3news.com

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Speaker Bagbin sets up 7-member probe committee over leaked IGP tape Speaker Bagbin sets up 7-member probe committee over leaked IGP tape

2 hours ago

Assin Bereku: Two burnt to death for allegedly killing 63-year-old woman Assin Bereku: Two burnt to death for allegedly killing 63-year-old woman

2 hours ago

Two NPP offices in Sunyanilocked up by members, vow to beat any executive Two NPP offices in Sunyani locked up by members, vow to beat any executive

2 hours ago

Ghana Immigration officers told to stop intimidating nurses seeking to travel outside Ghana for greener pastures Ghana Immigration officers told to stop intimidating nurses seeking to travel ou...

2 hours ago

Nurses leaving Ghana are the experienced hands - Ofori-Ampofo Nurses leaving Ghana are the experienced hands - Ofori-Ampofo

2 hours ago

Police Officer shot dead at Tano Forest checkpoint Police Officer shot dead at Tano Forest checkpoint

3 hours ago

Missing woman reunited with family after 20 years Missing woman reunited with family after 20 years

3 hours ago

Osagyefo Oliver Barker-Vormawor Plot to oust Dampare: If conversation was to rig election for NDC people would h...

3 hours ago

Prof. Ransford Gyampo Rep. v Gyakye-Quayson: We must not allow any organ of gov’t to torpedo the will ...

4 hours ago

Video: 2024 will be cool chop for Mahama If Bawumia leads NPP as flagbearer — Mahdi Jibril Video: 2024 will be cool chop for Mahama If Bawumia leads NPP as flagbearer — Ma...

Just in....
body-container-line