Speaker Bagbin sets up 7-member probe committee over leaked IGP tape

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has ordered the constitution of a seven-member committee to probe the leaked audio recording of some persons purportedly plotting the removal of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare.

The committee will have three members each from the two sides of the House with one technical person.

The names of the three members apiece from the Majority and Minority caucuses are expected to be made available within one week, the Speaker so directed on Thursday, July 13.

This comes barely 24 hours after the Deputy Minority Leader, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, filed an urgent statement on the floor, calling for an investigation into the recording.

The Speaker had asked him to put the statement in writing for him to make orders. This was done on Thursday.

According to the Speaker, the committee will investigate the authenticity of the leaked audio recording, the conspiracy to remove the current IGP, any other matter contained in the audio recording and recommend sanctions to persons found culpable where appropriate.

It is also to make recommendations for reforms where necessary and make such other recommendations and consequential orders as the committee may deem appropriate.

These will be the Special Committee’s terms of reference.

The audio recording captures voices of some top officials said to be with the Ghana Police Service and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) discussing Dr Akuffo Dampare.

They are heard questioning the impartiality of the IGP, claiming he has the support of former President John Dramani Mahama, and so scheming to ensure the return of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The persons are, therefore, calling for his removal before the 2024 general elections.

This has been condemned in several quarters with many calling for a probe into the leaked tape.

Minister of Interior Ambrose Dery, however, dismissed the recording, assuring that Ghana’s peace will be guaranteed before, during and after the 2024 elections.

“There is no plot to remove anybody,” he told journalists in Accra on Tuesday, July 11.

“I can assure you that I serve a president who is committed and has respect for human rights. Under Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, we will make sure that 2024 is peaceful.

“One thing to be sure, 2024 will not be a violent election by anybody and no one will want to thwart the will of the people. If you vote us in, you vote us in, if you vote us out, you vote us out.”

-3news.com