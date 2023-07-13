ModernGhana logo
Assin Bereku: Two burnt to death for allegedly killing 63-year-old woman

Two individuals have been burnt to death at Assin Breku, the capital of Assin North in the Central Region of Ghana.

The incident happened on Thursday, July 13, 2023, when unknown assailants inflicted cutlass wounds on a 63- year-old woman in her room.

The victim who suffered a machete wound is currently receiving treatment at the St. Francis Xavier Hospital in Assin Fosu.

Youth of the town upon hearing of the incident embarked on a search for the suspects

Two persons suspected to be behind the attack on the woman were later arrested in a nearby bush by the angry mob.

Not even the presence of the police was able to stop the individuals from carrying out the act.

The men were beaten and set ablaze by the mob. According to some residents, the suspects are not known in the community and are believed to have been hired by some individuals to perpetrate the act.

Tufohene of Assin Breku, Nana Kotroka Frimpong Baah, attempted to save the suspects but was prevented by the angry mob.

“What is worrying is that the mob did not have patience but killed the suspects. If they had taken their time, we would have found the killers who sent the individuals to engage in this act. This generation is really after money and we see these things on our television screens.

“The youth are deceived into believing that quick money is good and this is what is pushing most of the youth into engaging in these acts,” Kwabena Appiah a resident said.

Meanwhile, the police have taken over the matter as investigations have begun into the matter.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at the St. Francis Xavier Hospital morgue for autopsy and Preservation.

No arrest has been made yet.

