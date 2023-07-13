Bernard Allotey Jacobs, a former Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has called on the party to cease the attacks on the Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana.

He said the EC is a key institution in the governance system of the country.

Allotey Jacobs urged the NDC to refrain from the verbal assaults and accusations against the Commissioners of the EC.

The NDC and former President John Dramani Mahama recently vowed to resist any attempt by the EC to rig the 2024 elections in favour of the ruling NPP.

Addressing an event organised by the Tertiary Education Institutions Network (TEIN) at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology Mahama stated, “It is in this light that we in the NDC wish to make clear that we will resist and prevent any sinister plot by the EC to manipulate the outcome of the 2024 elections even before the first ballot is cast through the needless and unapproved insistence of the Ghana Card as the only means of registration."

“The EC remains intransigent and appears determined to make it difficult for sections of our population to have their names on the voter register,” he added.

Reacting to these allegations on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, Allotey Jacobs refuted the claims that the EC would engage in election rigging.

He commended the Commissioners for their efforts in ensuring peaceful elections in the country.

"Lambasting and bastardising the EC has gone too far.

“We are undermining the very institution that the constitution has established for us to have peaceful elections and good governance.

“The Electoral Commission is the heartbeat of our governance system, empowered by the constitution to perform tasks that foster peace and stability.

“Why are we lambasting them? Why are we bastardising them? Why?” he quizzes.