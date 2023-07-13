Jack and Jill Brooklyn Chapter inaugurates technology center in Accra

Last week, the Jack and Jill Brooklyn Chapter visited Ghana, creating lasting memories and making a significant impact by opening a computer technology center at Ebenezer 4 JHS in Mamprobi, a suburb of Accra, Ghana's capital city.

The visit was facilitated through a collaboration with the Art Cares Foundation's "Tech is the Future" Program, which partners with local schools and organizations in Ghana to build computer labs and provide ICT support for students.

The initiative aims to bridge the digital divide, empowering African youth with the necessary skills in emerging technology to compete globally.

On Thursday, July 4, a ribbon-cutting ceremony marked the unveiling of the Jack and Jill Brooklyn Chapter Technology Center in the Ebenezer 4 JHS at Mamprobi, Accra.

The Jack and Jill Brooklyn Chapter also renovated an unused classroom, donated 12 desktop computers, a printer, an internet modem, and a commitment to continually support the newly built center.

Maurice Cheetham, Director of Art Cares Foundation, praised the efforts of the Jack and Jill Brooklyn Chapter's Moms and Teens at the event and commitment to make an impact that will support the positive growth of Ghanaian youth," he said.

Cheetham expressed gratitude for the Chapter's commitment to helping Ghanaian students succeed academically and acknowledged the collaborative nature of the project.

Excited about the center's potential, Cheetham highlighted the opportunity to educate not only students but also market women, local fishermen, and seniors on various aspects of ICT programs to improve and advance their lives.

The event was attended by key figures such as Akwasi Agyeman (CEO of Ghana Tourism Authority), Mamprobi Assemblyman, P.T.A Chairman for Accra Metro Assembly, Ayi Ayitey Joseph (SISO/OJOO Circuit), and Reverend Ben Kpapko & Reverend Abraham Sefa Sarfo (Church of Pentecost).

Host Ivy Prosper kept the audience engaged with entertainment, drama skits, singing, and traditional dancing by the Ebenezer JHS students.