Stephen Atubiga's NLC mourns death of National Communications Director Alhaji Bashiru

1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Late NLC National Communications Director, Alhaji Bashiru [left] and founder Stephen Atubiga

The National Liberation Congress (NLC) is mourning the loss of its National Communications Director, Alhaji Bashiru, known popularly as Obaa-Daabean.

NLC founder Stephen Atubiga announced Bashiru's passing in a Facebook post, describing it as a "big blow" to the party.

"The NLC is heartbroken to inform the general public of the demise of our national Communication director. Alhaji Bashiru (AkA Obaa - Daabean) was the backbone of the NLC. His exit is a big blow to the NLC," Mr. Atubiga wrote.

He eulogized the late communicator as someone who was "very happy, full of life. An encourager, very hard-working, and a strategist."

"We will forever miss him," he added.

Bashiru had served as the NLC's National Communications Director since the party was formed by former NDC member Mr Atubiga in May 2021.

He was known as a passionate communicator and strategist for the party as the leader puts it.

Mr Atubiga expresses condolences to Bashiru's family saying, “Let us remember him in our prayers.”

He said plans are made to honor the late communications director.

