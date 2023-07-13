Nurses leaving Ghana are the experienced hands - Ofori-Ampofo

President of the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA), Perpetual Ofori-Ampofo has indicated that experience nurses who would have been training newly-recruited nurses are the ones leaving the shores of Ghana to seek better working conditions.

She says that there is a need for stakeholder engagement on how to resolve the issues that are pushing the nurses away from Ghana.

Madam Ofori-Ampofo indicated that the nurses want an environment that will help them in their career progression, further studies, and also better salaries and remunerations hence, their decision to travel outside the country to pursue these interests.

Speaking to TV3 in an interview on Thursday, July 13, she said “Indeed, it is a worrying trend that we are all experiencing, our nurses are leaving the shores of Ghana and they are seeking to work in better work environments and earn better salaries and.

“It is their right and we cannot stop them but the truth of the matter is that as much as they are leaving it is having a toll on health service delivery in Ghana.

“The truth is those that are leaving are those that are well experienced, with many years of experience. Even if we are going to recruit new personnel these are the very people who would have trained them, so their leaving is a big issue.”

She added “It is about time we really sit as stakeholders to discuss this matter thoroughly. From where we sit, we know that we cannot stop them because it is their right to migrate but it is about time we put in some innovation in terms of motivational packages that will really attract or help to retain them in the country.

“There are some nurses who for various reasons will never leave Ghana but the majority are still nurturing the idea of leaving the shores of Ghana, it is all because they want to have better opportunities for career progression, they want to pursue some academic venture, looking for higher salaries or better conditions of service.”

-3news.com