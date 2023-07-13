ModernGhana logo
Minority boycotting parliament: Speak against the kangaroo daily court trial, persecution of our members—Ablakwa to critics
Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, a Member of Parliament for North Tongu, has urged people calling on the Minority Caucus to end its boycott of the legislature to also speak out against the 'persecution' of its members in court.

Mr. Ablakwa noted the NPP government must end the 'persecution' of James Gyakye Quayson Assin North MP, Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson and Collins Dauda Asutifi South MP.

“We have said that we will always assess our strategies moving forward. The persons who want to advise us should not be biased. Let the kangaroo process stop, the persecution should stop,” Okudzeto Ablakwa stated on TV3.

However, the Executive Director of the African Centre for Parliamentary Affairs, Dr. Rasheed Draman, suggested that a dialogue between the Minority and Majority Caucuses will help resolve the issue.

“Dialogue is the only option. They need to sit down and talk, that is what is done in a democracy.”

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has asked the Minority Caucus to seek permission each time they go to court to support their colleagues who are on trial.

However Dr. Forson has insisted the decision to boycott proceedings each time Mr. Quayson is expected to appear before the court will continue.

