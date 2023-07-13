ModernGhana logo
A/R: Police Sergeant found dead in a pool of blood

A Sergeant of the Ghana Police Service has been killed by unknown assailants in the Ashanti Region.

The deceased who was stationed at the Bia-Tano Forest has been found dead in a pool of blood with his rifle by his side.

The Sergeant who has been identified as Sergeant Titus Avoka Azasiyande was found dead on Thursday, July 13.

The body of the deceased was found by a tipper truck driver who was driving from Kasapin towards Bediako.

Alarmed after discovering the body, the driver immediately contacted the Police and reported the matter.

Police officers were subsequently assigned to the case and confirmed the report upon arriving on the scene.

The body of the deceased Sergeant was later taken by the police and sent to the Goaso mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

While investigations have been opened to get to the bottom of the incident leading to the murder of the officer of the law, no arrest has been made so far.

At the scene where Sergeant Avoka Azasiyande was found dead, the police retrieved his Vivo mobile phone, food wrapped in a polythene bag, and his Honda motorbike.

Before his death, the Sergeant was stationed at the Tano Forest Snap Check and is said to be well-known by people in the area.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

