You haven’t seen anything yet; this is just the beginning — Minority insists on boycotting parliament

Minority Leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson has reaffirmed the National Democratic Congress (NDC) position to continue to boycott Parliament until the trial process of James Gyakye Quayson is resolved.

The Minority Leader indicated that forsaking parliamentary proceedings in favor of the Assin North Member of Parliament (MP) was just one of several actions.

The opposition party vowed to take more action necessary to drum home its demands.

Parliamentary sessions have come to a halt on two occasions following James Gyakye Quayson’s criminal trial at the court over Canadian citizenship.

The Speaker of Parliament, who doesn't appear pleased with the situation, has indicated that lawmakers who skip sessions in support of the trials would be recorded absent.

High-ranking political figures have asked the Minority to stop such actions since it obstructs proceedings.

Minority Leader however stated that the group has further measures indicating that their decision to abstain from Parliament is only the beginning of their action.

“I like to say it here that boycotting Parliamentary proceedings is just the beginning and just one of our actions. We will continue to do everything within the law to support our brother until he gets the justice he deserves,” Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson stated during an interview on Burning Issues on Adom FM.

The Minority Leader clarified that his party is not opposed to the prosecution of the Assin North MP; rather, they are opposed to the daily trial, and a change in the trial date is the only thing that will make them change their minds.