IGP inspects 'quality of service' at East Legon, Legon, Airport Police stations

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Dr George Akuffo Dampare has today Thursday, July 13 taken his working tour to assess the quality of service the public receives from the police to the East Legon, Legon, and Airport Police stations.

The tour which began last week at Amasaman is to enable the IGP to gather on a first-hand basis the experience of the public when they interface with the police at the various stations in Accra.

On today's tour, Dr Dampare and some members of the Police Management Board with him also visited the La Bawuleshie Presby Basic School to engage the schoolchildren and police and the need to build relationships with the police in their communities.

The move is to educate the children to discard their fear of law enforcement officers and also help them to better understand their role in security since it's a shared responsibility.

