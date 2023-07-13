ModernGhana logo
LGBTQ+ evil, abominable – National House of Chiefs

LGBTQ+ evil, abominable – National House of Chiefs
The National House of Chiefs has described the activities of LGBTQ+ as evil and abominable.

President of the National House of Chiefs, Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II speaking at a meeting in Kumasi insisted that traditional rulers will continue to oppose such acts to uphold the country’s traditions and culture.

He called on Ghanaians to support chiefs in protecting the values and traditions of the country.

“LGBTQ+ is evil, we the chiefs of Ghana have been bombarded by calls to make an open declaration concerning activities by LGBTQ+. We the chiefs of Ghana who are the custodians of culture and land, want to state categorically that our traditions and customs recognize that our creator-God or Allah, created man and woman to occupy the earth, there’s no other gender, but only male and female gender.”

“It is therefore an abomination and against our cultural values to import into our country anything contrary to it. We the chiefs and our subjects are making it clear that we will not accept any behaviour of LGBTQ+, Or man marrying man or woman marrying woman, or any other form in Ghana. This is an abomination. We declare as immoral,” Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi warned.

Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs Minister, Stephen Asamoah-Boateng says LGBTQ is alien to the country’s values and will not be accepted.

“LGBTQ+ is alien to us, I oppose it myself. I want to assure Nananom that we will protect our tradition and make sure we will not go by any tradition alien to us,” he said.

