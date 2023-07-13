ModernGhana logo
Ama Ata Aidoo motivated me to write again but I have not been able to do – Mahama

Flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has shared his fondest memories of late playwright, Ama Ata Aidoo.

He said she motivated him to write again after his first book.

The former President disclosed this during the burial service of the prolific writer at the forecourt of the State House in Accra on Thursday, July 13, 2023.

The acclaimed writer died on Wednesday, May 31 aged 83 after a short illness.

“She is one of our most prolific writers. We have all known her as kids growing up. My closest encounter with her was when I published ‘My First Coup d’état’ [book]. She came for the launch and encouraged me to write again, but I have not been able to [do so].”

“I was very sad at her passing. She was a very strong character and stood for women’s rights,” Mr Mahama stated.

