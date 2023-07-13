Dampare coup tape: Police commissioner would’ve been dealt with if plot was for NDC – Oliver Barker

13.07.2023 LISTEN

Oliver Barker Mawuse Vormawor, lead convener of the #FixTheCountry Movement has accused NPP government of lacking interest in the leaked audio allegedly revealing a plot to oust Inspector General of Police George Akuffo Dampare.

In a tweet on Thursday, July 13, Mr. Vormawor stated that the President would have acted strongly for the said police commissioner heard in the audio to be investigated and dealt with if the plot was in favour of the opposition NDC.

"I honestly don’t care that Senior Police Officers were conspiring about how Dampare can be removed. That’s workplace politics. It’s not unique to any Institution. But these individuals were directly discussing rigging the 2024 elections using the police as the instrument of such rigging,” he said.

He continued: "Senior Police Officers were plotting how the elections can be compromised. Now that is not just criminal but subversive of our democracy. I dare say that if the conversation had been about rigging the elections for the NDC, they would have already been picked up and charged with Treason felony."

According to him, “It seems because they were talking about rigging elections for the NPP, this government, consistent with it’s playbook, has resolved to ignore the compromise of national security interests of this Republic.”

The activist, known for his vocal criticism of the current administration, concluded, “Anyway, let them keep prosecuting me for Treason while the seeds that will lead to the end of our democracy lurk around freely!"

The leaked audio features a senior police officer allegedly discussing plans to oust IGP Dampare to allow the ruling NPP a free chance to rig the upcoming polls.

The social critic claim government’s muted response suggests a reluctance to punish those seeking to rig elections for the ruling party.