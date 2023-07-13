Plot to oust Dampare: If conversation was to rig election for NDC people would have been arrested — Oliver

Osagyefo Oliver Barker-Vormawor



Ghanaian activist, Osagyefo Oliver Barker-Vormawor has shared the view that it is no big deal for senior police officers to conspire to have Dr. George Akuffo Dampare removed as the Inspector General of Police (IGP).

In his view, this is only workplace politics and is not unique to any institution.

He, however, believes that the part of the viral audio recording where the Senior Police Officers are heard discussing the rigging of the 2024 General Election to help the ruling party to break the 8 should be taken very seriously.

According to Osagyefo Oliver Barker-Vormawor, there has been no action taken against the officers in the audio recording because they were planning to rig the election for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and not the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

“I dare say that if the conversation had been about rigging the elections for the NDC, they would have already been picked up and charged with Treason felony,” Osagyefo Oliver Barker-Vormawor said in a statement shared on Twitter on Thursday, July 13.

The activist continued “It seems because they were talking about rigging elections for the NPP, this government, consistent with its playbook, has resolved to ignore the compromise of national security interests of this Republic.

Read the full post by Oliver Barker-Vormawor below:

I honestly don’t care that Senior Police Officers were conspiring about how Dampare can be removed. That’s workplace politics. It’s not unique to any Institution.

But these individuals were directly discussing rigging the 2024 elections using the police as the instrument of such rigging. Senior Police Officers were plotting how the elections can be compromised. Now that is not just criminal but subversive of our democracy

Anyway, let them keep prosecuting me for Treason while the seeds that will lead to the end of our democracy lurk around freely!

Shalom.