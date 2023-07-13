ModernGhana logo
13.07.2023 Social News

Man wrongfully jailed 30years, serves 15years before discharged

13.07.2023 LISTEN

In a turn of events, a man who had been serving a 30-year jail term for conspiracy to commit robbery and robbery has been acquitted and discharged by the Court of Appeal, Criminal Division in Accra.

The convict had already served a grueling 15 years in prison before his recent release.

The acquittal was based on the fact that the prosecution was unable to establish a link between the convict and the crime he was accused of, according to information shared by counsel of the accused.

The Principal State Attorney agreed with the defense team’s submission that the available portions of the appeal record were insufficient to establish guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

In her written submission, the attorney stated, “It is quite clear respectively that apart from the loss of records through no fault of the appellant, the available portions of the appeal record which are relevant to the appellant’s case are not sufficient to arrive at the conclusion that Prosecution was able to prove its case against him beyond reasonable doubt.”

The Principal State Attorney also argued that justice had to be fairly served and thus recommended that the appellant’s appeal against his conviction and sentence be allowed.

This ruling is sure to come as welcome news to the appellant, who has already served 15 years in prison for a crime he allegedly did not commit. It is a stark reminder that justice must not only be served but equally fairly executed.

Find attached a copy of the State Attorney’s submission

713202334130-k5fri7t2h0-letter-225x300

-DGN online

