Ambulance purchase trial: Ato Forson files motion for judge to step down over alleged bias

Lawyers for former Deputy Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson have filed motion for the presiding judge on the ambulance purchase trial to recuse herself.

Dr Ato Forson also applied for the release of his passport which had been seized as part of his bail conditions.

In court on Thursday, July 13, presiding Judge Afia Serwaa Asare noted that the third accused person in the case, Richard Jakpa has petitioned the Chief Justice for her to be removed on the grounds of bias.

She therefore adjourned the trial to July 27 by which time a determination would have been made by Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo.

Ato Forson and two others are standing trial for causing financial loss to the state in the purchase of some 200 ambulances for €2.37million.

The others are a businessman, Richard Jakpa and a former Chief Director of the Ministry of Health Sylvester Anemana.

-3news.com