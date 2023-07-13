Archibald Cobbina to be confirmed New Ayawaso Central MCE

13.07.2023 LISTEN

President Nana Akufo-Addo has nominated the Greater Accra Regional Director of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Archibald Cobbina as the Chief Executive Officer for the Ayawaso Central Municipal Assembly.

This follows the resignation of Alhaji Mohammed Ababio Quaye due to ill health.

In a letter dated July 2, 2023, addressed to President Akufo-Addo, the MCE explained that the nature of his illness had prevented him from discharging his responsibilities as such, needing a required extended medical treatment and a period of rest and recuperation.

The Assembly is thus expected to confirm the President's nomination of Archibald Cobbina as the MCE today and the occasion would be graced by the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey at the Ayawaso Health Directorate at Kotobabi in Accra.