'Samuel Ofosu Ampofo dragged to court over leaked tape; IGP leaked tape must also be investigated'— Margaret Ansei

Margaret Ansei, a member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) communication team described the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) attempt to make nonsense of the leaked tape plotting to oust the IGP as shocking.

According to the NDC communication member, NPP government must stop the 'pick and choose' which political figures to persecute.

Speaking to TV3 on July 13, she said: “The NPP is behaving like the leaked audio is not authenticated. What is Mr. Ofosu Ampofo doing in court? You have double laws in this country? It was about the same thing so whatever it is it was even about the Electoral Commission and today we are talking about IGP and other state institutions. I will not sit here and talk for Mr. Dampare. My point is that state institutions must have the capacity to be neutral."

“It will straighten up our democracy in this country that is why we have an interest in this case and hearing police officers in a conversation talking about how they are sponsoring political parties and why they are even talking to a political animal over the IGP that he can do a better job that while he was there the current IGP was just an ordinary sergeant,” Magaret Ansei said.