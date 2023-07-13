Horrible performance of Akufo-Addo and Bawumia shows we must choose substance over sloganeering - Kwakye Ofosu

Former Deputy Minister of Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu has taken another swipe at President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his Vice, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

In a post on social media, the aspiring MP for Abura Asebu Kwamankese said the partnership of the President and his vice as leaders of the country has been a horrible one.

He further shares the view that the appalling leadership of President Akufo-Addo and Dr. Bawumia should teach Ghanaians that it is important to choose substance over hype and sloganeering.

“One lesson flows from the horrible performance of the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia tag team for the Ghanaian electorate.

“Always choose substance over fluff, froth, sloganeering, and hype,” Felix Kwakye Ofosu shared in a post on Twitter.

In an earlier post, Felix Kwakye Ofosu lambasted Dr. Bawumia, accusing him of being a disaster as head of the Head of the Economic Management.

The member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) insists that in the 2024 General Election, Dr. Bawumia must be thrown out by Ghanaians.

“Inflation for June 2023 was 42.5%. When Bawumia was grinning from ear to ear in mockery of the NDC in 2016, inflation hovered around 15%.

“He has been a disaster as Head of the Economic Management Team. The very worst we have ever had. Throw him out in 2024,” Felix Kwakye Ofosu said.