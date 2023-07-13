ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Horrible performance of Akufo-Addo and Bawumia shows we must choose substance over sloganeering - Kwakye Ofosu

Headlines Horrible performance ofAkufo-Addo and Bawumia showswe must choose substance over sloganeering - Kwakye Ofosu
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Former Deputy Minister of Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu has taken another swipe at President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his Vice, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

In a post on social media, the aspiring MP for Abura Asebu Kwamankese said the partnership of the President and his vice as leaders of the country has been a horrible one.

He further shares the view that the appalling leadership of President Akufo-Addo and Dr. Bawumia should teach Ghanaians that it is important to choose substance over hype and sloganeering.

“One lesson flows from the horrible performance of the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia tag team for the Ghanaian electorate.

“Always choose substance over fluff, froth, sloganeering, and hype,” Felix Kwakye Ofosu shared in a post on Twitter.

In an earlier post, Felix Kwakye Ofosu lambasted Dr. Bawumia, accusing him of being a disaster as head of the Head of the Economic Management.

The member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) insists that in the 2024 General Election, Dr. Bawumia must be thrown out by Ghanaians.

“Inflation for June 2023 was 42.5%. When Bawumia was grinning from ear to ear in mockery of the NDC in 2016, inflation hovered around 15%.

“He has been a disaster as Head of the Economic Management Team. The very worst we have ever had. Throw him out in 2024,” Felix Kwakye Ofosu said.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Police have been accused of a heavy-handed response and criticised for using tear gas against civilians. By Luis Tato AFP Hundreds arrested following Kenya protests

2 hours ago

Horrible performance ofAkufo-Addo and Bawumia showswe must choose substance over sloganeering - Kwakye Ofosu Horrible performance of Akufo-Addo and Bawumia shows we must choose substance ov...

2 hours ago

Mahama will face a big fight if we desist from insults among ourselves —Catherine Afeku advises NPP members ‘Mahama will face a big fight if we desist from insults among ourselves’ — Cathe...

2 hours ago

What if we replace our Presidents with well informed A1 chatbot? – Franklin Cudjoe What if we replace our Presidents with well informed A1 chatbot? – Franklin Cudj...

2 hours ago

Professor Ama Atta Aidoo, late Ghanaian author and feminist State-assisted final funeral rites for Ama Atta Aidoo begins today

3 hours ago

Ambrose Derry, Interior Minister 'Ganja' could've saved Ghana from going to IMF — Ambrose Derry

3 hours ago

Sulemana Braimah, Executive Director of Media Foundation for West Africa NDC’s reaction to leaked audio against Dampare strange — Sulemana Braimah

3 hours ago

Gyekye Quaysons criminal trial persecution not prosecution; well stand by him till the end – Minority Leader Gyekye Quayson’s criminal trial persecution not prosecution; we’ll stand by him ...

3 hours ago

Cease the forced return of Burkinabe nationals in need of protection - UNHCR urges Ghana Cease the forced return of Burkinabe nationals in need of protection - UNHCR urg...

3 hours ago

Cassiel Ato Forson, Minority Leader Dampare coup tape: Conversation in leaked audio very worrying; requires forensic...

Just in....
body-container-line