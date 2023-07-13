ModernGhana logo
Kumasi 'killer cop' case adjourned to July 26

Kumasi 'killer cop' case adjourned to July 26
A Kumasi High Court has adjourned the case involving a police officer who allegedly shot a girlfriend to death at Adum in the Ashanti region.

The case was adjourned due to the absence of a lawyer for the accused person although the accused, Inspector Ahmed Twumasi, was present.

The court, thus, adjourned the case to July 26, 2023.

The 26-year-old victim Victoria Dapaah, popularly called Maadwoa, was allegedly shot by the accused.

He was arrested and arraigned at the Asokore Mampong District Court and he pleaded not guilty to the charge of murder.

The District Court, however, committed the case to the High Court for trial.

