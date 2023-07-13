ModernGhana logo
Takoradi: US citizen found dead in room, body decomposed

2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

A Ghanaian-born US citizen has been found dead in his room at Takoradi in the Western Region.

The sad incident was confirmed by the Assembly member of the area, Joana Barton Oduro.

The 72-year-old man, whose name has been given as Anthony Wolfgang Hammond, was found dead after a foul smell started emanating from his two-bedroom apartment, which he had occupied alone for the past three years.

Residents and other tenants who were lost as to where the stench was coming from saw houseflies hovering around his window.

They broke into his room only to find his decomposing body lying in the kitchen with his microwave open.

The Assembly member told host of Connect FM's Omanbapa morning show Nhyiraba Paa Kwesi Simpson that they believe he died about two weeks ago.

“His landlord broke into the room and realized he was dead. We quickly called the police and deposited his body at the Takoradi Government Hospital. We are supposed to bury the body looking at its decomposing nature but we have still not identified his relatives and so we have pleaded with the hospital to help us keep the body for some time whilst we keep searching for his family members,” Madam Barton Oduro indicated.

According to her, a search conducted in his room revealed passport pictures, laptops, phones, and a passport indicating he is a citizen of the United States of America.

“His phone has been switched on but nobody has called him since and all the contacts we have seen don't relate to any close friend or relative. We realized he tried to register for a Ghana Card and on the registration sheet his mother's name is captured as Agnes Prah and Anthony Hammond as his father but they are all deceased.

“He is the quiet type who does not relate to anybody in the house. He has also not been seen with a friend or relative in the house he rented three years ago. We also found passport pictures and a passport indicating he is now a US citizen,” she added.

The passport picture of the deceased attached was provided by the Assembly member.

-3news.com

