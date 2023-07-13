Cease the forced return of Burkinabe nationals in need of protection - UNHCR urges Ghana

The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) has expressed concern about the reports about the deportations of hundreds of Burkinabe citizens, mainly women and children, who sought safety and protection in Ghana.

In a press release, UNHCR has urged government to stop the deportation as it amounts to a violation of the non-refoulement principle.

“UNHCR calls on the Government of Ghana to cease these expulsions, which amount to a violation of the non-refoulement principle, and guarantee access to the territory and asylum to nationals of Burkina Faso seeking international protection,” parts of the release issued on Thursday, July 13, said.

It continued, “Non-refoulement is a fundamental principle enshrined in international law, which prohibits the return of an asylum seeker or a refugee to countries where his life or freedom would be threatened.

“Ghana has a longstanding history of upholding its international obligations towards refugees, and UNHCR stands ready to support the Government to address the needs of Burkinabe nationals fleeing the ongoing conflict.”

Meanwhile, the National Security Ministry of Ghana has refuted the allegation of a deliberate and targeted operation, spearheaded by the Ghana Armed Forces, to forcibly repatriate Burkinabe refugees from Ghana.

In a press release, the Ministry said contrary to the false reportage, a repatriation process has been instituted at the reception centre to aid the movement of Burkinabes who wish to return to their country.

“The Ministry refutes such claims and wishes to state that Ghana is committed to accommodating Burkinabe nationals who have been displaced into the Upper East and Upper West regions of Ghana due to the prevailing security situation in southern Burkina Faso,” parts of the release from the Ministry of National Security said.

The repatriation process according to the Ministry is consistent with international protocols on the management of refugees and has so far, been implemented in collaboration with Burkinabe Immigration Authorities along the Ghana-Burkina Faso border.