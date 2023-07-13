ModernGhana logo
OSP closes case in the trial of Juaben MCE nominee

Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has closed its case in the prosecution of a nominee for the position of Chief Executive of Juaben Municipal Assembly Alexander Kwabena Sarfo Kantanka.

Mr Kantanak was charged with 26 counts of corruption.

According to the OSP, the charges were in respect of corruption arising out of two public elections conducted in September and November 2021 for the confirmation or otherwise of his nomination.

The OSP announced in a tweet on Thursday, July 13 that it has closed its case.

The High Court sitting in Kumasi has adjourned the case to October 20, 2023.

