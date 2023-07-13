Missing woman reunited with family after 20 years

The Social Welfare and Community Development Department at Aowin Municipality in the Western North Region has reunited a woman with her long-lost family after 20 years of going missing.

This touching moment of the 48-year-old woman going back to her family after two decades was a joint effort between the Aowin Municipal Assembly and Ebenage Herbal Production and Consult, producers of world acclaimed Hepa Plus mixture.

The woman who was identified as Ella Charley-Yao reportedly went missing some 20 years ago after suffering from mental illness.

Refusing to give up, the family from Abotia-Akpota, a community in the Ho West District in the Volta Region, then began their quest to search for their beloved daughter but all efforts proved futile until recently.

The Municipal Social Welfare Director for Aowin, Nana Agyeman Emmanuel told this reporter that "The woman was brought to our office after she was knocked down by a hit and run motor rider and so the assembly together with Ebenage Herbal Production and Consult and the Member of Parliament for the area make sure she was taking through medical treatment.”

He added, “The Social Welfare Department after her treatment took pictures of her and began to search for her family, at a point, we had to invite a man who could understand her native language in order to get information from her.

"Luckily enough, social welfare departments across the country joined the search and her family was immediately discovered hours after the search.

"Madam Ella who had gone missing for 20 years after going through the necessary procedure wad handed over to her family amidst tears of joy."

Nana Agyeman used the opportunity to express his gratitude to the Chief Executive Officer for Ebenage Herbal Production and Consult, Dr Ebenezer Agyeman for providing the needed support to help the missing woman locate her family.

He called on the public to always support individuals who are one way or the other found on the street with no family traces.