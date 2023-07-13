ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
13.07.2023 Crime & Punishment

Teacher butchered by unknown assailants over love at Agogo

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng || Contributor
Teacher butchered by unknown assailants over love at Agogo
13.07.2023 LISTEN

A basic school teacher at Asante Akyem Agogo in the Ashanti Region have been butchered to near death for allegedly chasing another man's girlfriend.

The victim, Maxwell Opoku, 37, according to residents was attacked by an unknown man in a mask on the night of Tuesday, July 11, 2023.

He is now battling for his life at the Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

The victim, a teacher at Saint Augustin R/C Junior high school at Agogo is said to have been attacked by the yet to be identified man minutes after meeting a 22-year-old seamstress near the school at about 9:00 pm on the same day.

A resident who spoke to this reporter narrated the story. "We heard the teacher screaming in pain, crying that, someone was killing him, those who rushed to the scene discovered him in a pool of blood.

"The suspect had inflicted multiple machete wounds on him, including his head, hands and other parts of the body.

"We understand the teacher was attacked minutes after meeting a young seemstrees in the area, a girl he has reportedly received threats from someone who is yet to be identified."

Confirming the story, the Assembly member for Agogo Obuase Electoral Area, Mr Enock Asiedu said police have commenced investigations into the incident.

He added that, the girl in question have been arrested by police to assist investigations.

Top Stories

3 minutes ago

Speaker Bagbin sets up 7-member probe committee over leaked IGP tape Speaker Bagbin sets up 7-member probe committee over leaked IGP tape

3 minutes ago

Assin Bereku: Two burnt to death for allegedly killing 63-year-old woman Assin Bereku: Two burnt to death for allegedly killing 63-year-old woman

3 minutes ago

Two NPP offices in Sunyanilocked up by members, vow to beat any executive Two NPP offices in Sunyani locked up by members, vow to beat any executive

3 minutes ago

Ghana Immigration officers told to stop intimidating nurses seeking to travel outside Ghana for greener pastures Ghana Immigration officers told to stop intimidating nurses seeking to travel ou...

3 minutes ago

Nurses leaving Ghana are the experienced hands - Ofori-Ampofo Nurses leaving Ghana are the experienced hands - Ofori-Ampofo

3 minutes ago

Police Officer shot dead at Tano Forest checkpoint Police Officer shot dead at Tano Forest checkpoint

1 hour ago

Missing woman reunited with family after 20 years Missing woman reunited with family after 20 years

1 hour ago

Osagyefo Oliver Barker-Vormawor Plot to oust Dampare: If conversation was to rig election for NDC people would h...

1 hour ago

Prof. Ransford Gyampo Rep. v Gyakye-Quayson: We must not allow any organ of gov’t to torpedo the will ...

2 hours ago

Video: 2024 will be cool chop for Mahama If Bawumia leads NPP as flagbearer — Mahdi Jibril Video: 2024 will be cool chop for Mahama If Bawumia leads NPP as flagbearer — Ma...

Just in....
body-container-line