ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Businessman accused of GH₵200,000 land fraud granted bail

Crime & Punishment Businessman accused of GH200,000 land fraud granted bail
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

A 56-year-old businessman, who allegedly took GH₵200,000 from a barber under the pretext of securing him a plot of land but failed has been granted bail by an Accra Circuit Court.

Mr Emmanuel Nii Anyankor, who was charged with defrauding by false pretense and fraudulent transaction of land, pleaded not guilty.

The Court presided over by Mr Joojo Amoah Hagan admitted the accused person to GH₵200,000.00 bail with two sureties.

It directed that one of the sureties be justified with landed property.

The matter has been adjourned to July 27, 2023.

Police Chief Inspector Samuel Ahiabor, prosecuting narrated to the Court that the complainant Mr Samuel Kukubor, who resides at Teshie was a Barber, while the accused person was a resident of Teshie.

The prosecution said in February 2022, the complainant, whilst in search of a piece of land to buy for one Chief Joshua MC Adjei was introduced to the accused person as someone who had a plot of land for sale.

It said the accused person led the complainant to Teshie Okpoi Gonno and showed him a plot of land he intended to sell.

The prosecution said the complainant negotiated with the accused person and agreed to pay GH₵270,000.00 for the land.

It said on March 17, 2022, the accused person succeeded in obtaining from the complainant an amount of GH₵200,000.00 as part-payment and promised to acquire indenture for the complainant upon receipt of the balance of GH₵70,000.00.

The prosecution said the complainant later went to the land to develop it, but some area folks prevented him from working, stating that the land did not belong to the accused person.

It said the complainant informed the accused person about the development on the land, but the accused person failed to take steps for the complainant to recover the land.

The prosecution said a report was made to the Police and the accused person was arrested and, in his caution, statement admitted the offence.

It said investigations revealed that the land in question was also being claimed by one Nicholas Amartey Laryea of Teshie.

GNA

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Police have been accused of a heavy-handed response and criticised for using tear gas against civilians. By Luis Tato AFP Hundreds arrested following Kenya protests: ministry

2 hours ago

Govt determined to safeguard the peace, territorial integrity of Ghana – National Security denies forced repatriation of Burkinabe refugees Gov’t determined to safeguard the peace, territorial integrity of Ghana – Nation...

3 hours ago

National security refutes forced repatriation allegations National security refutes forced repatriation allegations

3 hours ago

Ho: Saturday's rainfall the highest in 20years — Meteo Ho: Saturday's rainfall the highest in 20years — Meteo

3 hours ago

Suspected murder of one-and-half boy throws Abesim into fear Suspected murder of one-and-half boy throws Abesim into fear

3 hours ago

Nana Agradaa, three others to stand trial over distribution of Prophet Emmanuel Appiah's nude pictures Nana Agradaa, three others to stand trial over distribution of Prophet Emmanuel ...

3 hours ago

Tema schools turn to swimming pools Tema schools turn to swimming pools

3 hours ago

ECOWAS Court dismisses suit against government's Agyapa deal ECOWAS Court dismisses suit against government's Agyapa deal

3 hours ago

Election 2024: 54 of voters prefer Alan to lead NPP – Global Info Analytics Election 2024: 54% of voters prefer Alan to lead NPP – Global Info Analytics

3 hours ago

Land disputes: Afenyo-Markin leads delegation to visit chiefs in Central Region Land disputes: Afenyo-Markin leads delegation to visit chiefs in Central Region

Just in....
body-container-line