Businessman accused of GH₵200,000 land fraud granted bail

A 56-year-old businessman, who allegedly took GH₵200,000 from a barber under the pretext of securing him a plot of land but failed has been granted bail by an Accra Circuit Court.

Mr Emmanuel Nii Anyankor, who was charged with defrauding by false pretense and fraudulent transaction of land, pleaded not guilty.

The Court presided over by Mr Joojo Amoah Hagan admitted the accused person to GH₵200,000.00 bail with two sureties.

It directed that one of the sureties be justified with landed property.

The matter has been adjourned to July 27, 2023.

Police Chief Inspector Samuel Ahiabor, prosecuting narrated to the Court that the complainant Mr Samuel Kukubor, who resides at Teshie was a Barber, while the accused person was a resident of Teshie.

The prosecution said in February 2022, the complainant, whilst in search of a piece of land to buy for one Chief Joshua MC Adjei was introduced to the accused person as someone who had a plot of land for sale.

It said the accused person led the complainant to Teshie Okpoi Gonno and showed him a plot of land he intended to sell.

The prosecution said the complainant negotiated with the accused person and agreed to pay GH₵270,000.00 for the land.

It said on March 17, 2022, the accused person succeeded in obtaining from the complainant an amount of GH₵200,000.00 as part-payment and promised to acquire indenture for the complainant upon receipt of the balance of GH₵70,000.00.

The prosecution said the complainant later went to the land to develop it, but some area folks prevented him from working, stating that the land did not belong to the accused person.

It said the complainant informed the accused person about the development on the land, but the accused person failed to take steps for the complainant to recover the land.

The prosecution said a report was made to the Police and the accused person was arrested and, in his caution, statement admitted the offence.

It said investigations revealed that the land in question was also being claimed by one Nicholas Amartey Laryea of Teshie.

GNA