National security coordinator pledges support to Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College

National Security Coordinator, Mr. Edward Asomani, has pledged the support of the Ministry of National Security to sponsor the 2023/2024 Conflict and Crisis Management Course at the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College (GAFCSC).

Mr. Asomani made this announcement as the Guest of Honour during the opening ceremony of the course on July 10, 2023, held at the Hamidu Hall in Teshie.

Highlighting the significance of the Staff College, Mr. Edward Asomani emphasised that it is one of the leading institutions in Ghana that offers courses and modules to bring together personnel from key national institutions.

He noted that these courses aim to foster a synergy among participants, contributing to national security and development.

The Conflict and Crisis Management Course is designed to help participants identify and effectively handle conflicts in a fair and efficient manner.

Mr. Asomani emphasised that the participants' knowledge, expertise, and professionalism acquired during the course will be valuable in managing conflicts and crisis situations, not only within the country but also beyond its borders.

Mr. Asomani encouraged all the participants to actively engage with their colleagues, seize every opportunity to enhance their knowledge, and deepen their understanding of conflict and crisis management for the betterment of their respective countries.

The two-week course, which will conclude on July 21, 2023, aims to provide participants with a comprehensive understanding of conflict and crisis management, enabling them to work more effectively, efficiently, and cohesively in such situations.

