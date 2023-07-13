Empowering minds, transforming businesses; the story of Cleopatra Ogharadukun

Cleopatra receiving an award recently

In a world where personal growth and professional success are paramount, Cleopatra Ogharadukun emerges as a shining beacon of inspiration. With an unwavering passion for empowering individuals to reach their full potential, Cleopatra has carved a remarkable path as a business development strategist, personal growth coach, and social entrepreneur. Her journey is one of resilience, determination, and a relentless pursuit of excellence.

Born and raised in the heart of Lagos, Nigeria, Cleopatra’s upbringing shaped her into the visionary leader she is today.

Growing up in a challenging environment, where opportunities were scarce, she drew strength from her single mother’s unwavering support and the desire to break free from the limitations imposed by her surroundings.

Cleopatra’s journey took a pivotal turn when she joined the esteemed Devere Group while still pursuing her BBA degree at Zenith University College. Demonstrating exceptional skills and a natural aptitude for business development, she quickly rose through the ranks, earning the prestigious title of Top Business Development Coordinator in Africa for two consecutive years. Her tenure at leading market research firm Nielsen further solidified her expertise, as she spearheaded groundbreaking social sector research initiatives in Ghana.

Recognizing her outstanding contributions to the field, Cleopatra was honoured with the Solar Quarter Grand Masters Award in 2022 for Excellence in Sales Thought Leadership. Her innovative strategies, meticulous planning, and unmatched dedication have propelled her into the elite league of industry trailblazers. This recognition, coupled with her nomination for the Solar Quarter 40 under 40 Awards, serves as a testament to her outstanding achievements and remarkable impact.

Cleopatra’s passion for driving meaningful change extends beyond her professional endeavours. She is the founder of BDC and Co. , a renowned business consulting firm dedicated to helping SMEs launch, grow, and scale. Through GLORY Inc., a non-profit venture she established, Cleopatra is tirelessly working to empower individuals in marginalized communities, providing them with educational opportunities, scholarships, and micro-business grants.

Cleopatra is also a mentor at Mercy Corps Micro Mentor platform, where she actively guides and supports aspiring professionals, helping them build resilience and achieve sustainable growth. Her digital education resources, accessible through various social media platforms and renowned learning platforms like Udemy , have garnered praise for their practicality and effectiveness. Cleopatra’s teachings on consciousness and intentionality of action serve as guiding principles for her clients, enabling them to create a life of purpose and fulfillment.

My key focus is working with/supporting business owners and professionals to elevate their mindset, communicate their value effectively and achieve growth in their business or career endeavours.

Cleopatra interacting with Former Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen at an exhibition

Beyond her role as an advisor, Cleopatra is a sought-after speaker on topics such as women in leadership, mindset elevation, purpose-driven leadership, and building resilience. Her dynamic and engaging presentations captivate audiences, leaving a lasting impact and inspiring individuals to unlock their true potential.

“Having worked in multiple industries (financial services, market research, and social impact), it was clear that people buy from people when they perceive them as successful, and businesses grow based on intentionality in their processes.”

“That led me down a rabbit hole of wanting to build elevated brands for individuals and business owners that can be leveraged to ensure success, happiness, and growth,” Cleopatra said.

Currently, Cleopatra is working diligently on her upcoming book, “The Growth Code,” which promises to be a comprehensive guide filled with practical strategies, actionable advice, and compelling stories. The book aims to empower individuals to navigate challenges, embrace a growth mindset, and achieve remarkable success in their careers and businesses.

Cleopatra (second from left) making a contribution at a forum

As she continues to make waves in her industry and beyond, Cleopatra Ogharadukun remains committed to her vision of creating a world where everyone can tap into their full potential. Her infectious enthusiasm, unwavering dedication, and vibrant personality make her a true trailblazer and a driving force for change.