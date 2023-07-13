Suspected murder of one-and-half boy throws Abesim into fear

A suspected murder of a one-and-half-year-old boy, Elvis Amponsah Boahen, has thrown the Abesim town into fear and panic.

The body of Boahen was found lying prostrate with some bruises on his neck.

He was lying near a hairdressing saloon, around 1600 hours on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at Abesim-Dominase, near Sunyani.

Police have deposited the body at the Bono Regional Hospital mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

During a visit to the family residence, scores of people were sighted discussing the tragic death of the boy, while others wept uncontrollably.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Mr Elvis Amponsah, a taxi driver, and the father of the deceased, said the boy was playing around the vicinity but was nowhere to be found.

“When the mother realized Amponsah was nowhere to be traced, we decided to search for him, and later discovered the body near a hairdressing saloon in the area,” Mr Amponsah stated

“We discovered cuts and marks around the neck area. In fact, the family suspects foul play,” Mr Amponsah said.

He appealed to the Police to be expeditious in their investigations.

When contacted, a source to the Police who confirmed the incident to the GNA said the Police had begun investigation into the matter.

GNA